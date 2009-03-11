DesktopEngineer.com Training & Services
New Class: MSI Packaging Update for Windows 7 in December
11/3/2009 5:38 pm
Contributed By: Darwin Sanoy

This new course familiarizes participants with the new features from MSI 4.0 through 5.0 (Vista through Windows 7).  A lot of time is spent on UAC and on packaging for User Admins (Non-IT Admins)...

User Admins background, tools and techniques are important whether your company is moving away from User Admins or keeping user admins with Admin Approval Mode.  Exclusive CSI-Windows.com tools include: MSI 5 log analysis, shell interception and a special MSI group policy template (ADMX).

