Windows 7 MSI Update Course Scheduled
1/12/2010 2:20 pm
Contributed By: Darwin Sanoy

This new course familiarizes participants with the new features from MSI 4.0 through 5.0 (Vista through Windows 7)...

User Admins background, tools and techniques are important whether your company is moving away from User Admins or keeping user admins with Admin Approval Mode.  Exclusive CSI-Windows.com tools include: MSI 5 log analysis, shell interception and a special MSI group policy template (ADMX).

This two day course can be registered for individually on weeks where "TRK-51 Windows 7 Application Internals & Packaging Jumpstart" is offered.  We have an offering in February and April.

For an outline and scheduled dates click here

Topic: Training News, Windows Installer, Win7 / Vista

