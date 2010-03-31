RSS Feed DesktopEngineer.com is available via RSS. To find out more, click here:





CSI-Windows Debugging Checklist Mousepad for Previous Students of DesktopEngineer.com If you've ever taken a class from DesktopEngineer.com or CSI-Windows.com and did not receive one of our cool Debugging Checklist mousepads, drop us a line to get yours. See below for a graphic of what it looks like. read more Unnecessary Roadblocks in the Windows Software Logo Program Microsoft is running a survey about the Windows Software Logo Program to find out how it can be improved. For Windows 7 the program was streamlined for developers to make it easier for them to get on board. There is, however, one area that remains challenging for smaller development shops - you know, precisely the one's that IT admins would love to have focused on building platform compliant software? You can help by showing your vote... read more Windows 7 MSI Update Course Scheduled This new course familiarizes participants with the new features from MSI 4.0 through 5.0 (Vista through Windows 7)... read more Exhaustive Documentation on Causing and Suppressing the UAC Prompt Check out the new post at CSI-Windows.com that shows all the ways to cause and suppress UAC prompts - we bet there is more than you thought! read more New Class: MSI Packaging Update for Windows 7 in December This new course familiarizes participants with the new features from MSI 4.0 through 5.0 (Vista through Windows 7). A lot of time is spent on UAC and on packaging for User Admins (Non-IT Admins)... read more