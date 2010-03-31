|
|
|CSI-Windows Debugging Checklist Mousepad for Previous Students of DesktopEngineer.com
|3/31/2010 1:22 pm
Contributed By: Darwin Sanoy
If you've ever taken a class from DesktopEngineer.com or CSI-Windows.com and did not receive one of our cool Debugging Checklist mousepads, drop us a line to get yours. See below for a graphic of what it looks like.
|
|Unnecessary Roadblocks in the Windows Software Logo Program
|3/31/2010 1:17 pm
Contributed By: Darwin Sanoy
Microsoft is running a survey about the Windows Software Logo Program to find out how it can be improved. For Windows 7 the program was streamlined for developers to make it easier for them to get on board. There is, however, one area that remains challenging for smaller development shops - you know, precisely the one's that IT admins would love to have focused on building platform compliant software? You can help by showing your vote...
|
|Windows 7 MSI Update Course Scheduled
|1/12/2010 2:20 pm
Contributed By: Darwin Sanoy
This new course familiarizes participants with the new features from MSI 4.0 through 5.0 (Vista through Windows 7)...
|
|Exhaustive Documentation on Causing and Suppressing the UAC Prompt
|11/12/2009 5:55 pm
Contributed By: Darwin Sanoy
Check out the new post at CSI-Windows.com that shows all the ways to cause and suppress UAC prompts - we bet there is more than you thought!
|
|New Class: MSI Packaging Update for Windows 7 in December
|11/3/2009 5:38 pm
Contributed By: Darwin Sanoy
This new course familiarizes participants with the new features from MSI 4.0 through 5.0 (Vista through Windows 7). A lot of time is spent on UAC and on packaging for User Admins (Non-IT Admins)...
|